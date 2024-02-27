Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $172.78. 54,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average of $159.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.63 and a fifty-two week high of $174.15.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

