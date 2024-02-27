Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $239.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.