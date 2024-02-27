Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,654. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
