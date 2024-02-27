Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,086 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,058,000 after buying an additional 945,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.08. 1,436,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $487.38 and its 200-day moving average is $459.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $512.63. The stock has a market cap of $393.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.