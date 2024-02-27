Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,754 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,967.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after buying an additional 1,480,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,353,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after buying an additional 368,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 126,698 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,369,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILTB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 10,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,097. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $54.58.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

