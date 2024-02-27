Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. 18,132,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,746,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

