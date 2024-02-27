Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $249,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,867,000 after acquiring an additional 442,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 136,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,192. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.