Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $6.64 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 534,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,536. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

