Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 51,881 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,403,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 493,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,829. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

