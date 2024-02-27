Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,228. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

