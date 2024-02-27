Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 844 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 312.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 76,691 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 468,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.9% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

VICI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. 1,127,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

