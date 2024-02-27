Belrium Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001240 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001139 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

