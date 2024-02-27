Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 941,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 180,694 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.