Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have commented on BHLB. Seaport Res Ptn raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 213,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,804 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

