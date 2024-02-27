BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 170,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $406,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.