BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BigCommerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. BigCommerce has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

