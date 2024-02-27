Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 955,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIO opened at $338.14 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.98 and a 200-day moving average of $332.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

