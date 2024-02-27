Bitcoin (BTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.42 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $56,945.78 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,118.38 billion and $3.42 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.00520051 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00143181 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029179 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,639,312 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
