Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $304.72 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.99 billion and $725.43 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $304.72 or 0.00535979 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,853.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00144728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029001 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,653,388 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

