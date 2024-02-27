Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.91

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 12135324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BITF. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

