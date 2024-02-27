BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BKCC
BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Down 1.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Investment
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.