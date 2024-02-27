BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.44. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

