BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect BlackSky Technology to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.