BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $7.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,406. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $693.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at $462,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.