BMO Capital Markets Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.35.

Capstone Copper Trading Down 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CS opened at C$7.14 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.90.

In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

