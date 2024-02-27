Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Shares of BA opened at $200.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.49, a PEG ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

