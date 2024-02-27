BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BOK Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.25.

BOKF opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

