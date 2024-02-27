Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,494.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,801. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,576.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3,256.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.