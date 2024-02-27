Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $101.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.56.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $89.98 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

