Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

