BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading 8.6% Higher

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. 883,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,002,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 954.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 533,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

