Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Lowered to $11.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently -151.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

