Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
