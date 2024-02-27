Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price at C$132.28

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$132.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of BMO opened at C$126.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$118.19. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$102.67 and a 52-week high of C$132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

