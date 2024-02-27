Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $60.00

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

DOCU stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.21, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $66.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

