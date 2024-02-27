Brokerages Set Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target at $114.86

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFRD shares. TheStreet downgraded Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of WFRD opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $108.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $1,163,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,526 shares of company stock worth $15,163,618 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 114,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

