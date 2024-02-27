Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,568,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $152,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 196,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,022. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 113.27%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

