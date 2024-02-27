Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -4.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

