Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after buying an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

