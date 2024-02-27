Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
