Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 31st

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,821. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $17.61.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.