Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of BPYPO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. 3,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,387. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
