Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of BPYPO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. 3,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,387. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

