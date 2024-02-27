Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:BPYPP)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ:BPYPP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. 1,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $19.50.
About Brookfield Property Partners
