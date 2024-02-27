Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Preferred’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance
NASDAQ:BPYPM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $18.61.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
