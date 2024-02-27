Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Preferred’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPYPM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

