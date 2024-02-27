Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Preferred’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance
BPYPM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 14,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Brookfield Property Preferred has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Preferred
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.