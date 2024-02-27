Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Preferred’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance

BPYPM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 14,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Brookfield Property Preferred has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

