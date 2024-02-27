Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -430.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 489.7%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BEP opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 99,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

