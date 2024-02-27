Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Bruker has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.82. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bruker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 84.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,867,000 after purchasing an additional 710,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 144,861 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

