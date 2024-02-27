BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
