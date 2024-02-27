Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $211.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLDR. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $190.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.48. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $78.47 and a one year high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.