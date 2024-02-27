Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $211.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLDR. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.27.
In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
