Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $207.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.56.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $206.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $227.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
