Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $207.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $206.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $227.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.