Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.77

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 50255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $310,818.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,883,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,131,645.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $310,818.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,883,513 shares in the company, valued at $449,131,645.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $872,475. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadre by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,250,000 after acquiring an additional 621,116 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadre by 4,106.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cadre by 35.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 311,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadre by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,919 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

