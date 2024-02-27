California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,469 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Chevron worth $462,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 511,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 386,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 139.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 76,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 44,719 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.5% in the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.51. 9,498,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day moving average of $153.96. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $286.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

